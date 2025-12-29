Jumping into the holiday spirit!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army, Air Force and international paratroopers descend viaT-11 parachutes during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2025. In addition to the T-11 main parachute system, jumpers carry a reserve parachute connected to the front of their harness for use during a potential malfunction of the main canopy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)