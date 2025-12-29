Jumping into the holiday spirit!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army, Air Force and international paratroopers conduct airborne operations during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2025. The operation combines realistic jump training with the shared airborne heritage of U.S. and partner-nation forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)