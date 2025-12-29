Jumping into the holiday spirit!

A Canadian paratrooper fist bumps a U.S. Army paratrooper as they board a C-130 during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2025. Service members from multiple countries participated, highlighting international partnerships and a shared commitment to airborne training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 08:26
|Photo ID:
|9468919
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-FB609-1466
|Resolution:
|5750x3826
|Size:
|8.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
