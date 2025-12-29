Jumping into the holiday spirit!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Canadian paratrooper fist bumps a U.S. Army paratrooper as they board a C-130 during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2025. Service members from multiple countries participated, highlighting international partnerships and a shared commitment to airborne training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)