Jumping into the holiday spirit!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army paratroopers practice exiting a static aircraft during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2025. Operation Toy Drop is an annual event hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) that allows service members to support children in need during the holiday season, while earning foreign partner-nation jump wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)