A U.S. Army paratroopers practice exiting a static aircraft during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2025. Operation Toy Drop is an annual event hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) that allows service members to support children in need during the holiday season, while earning foreign partner-nation jump wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 08:26
|Photo ID:
|9468915
|VIRIN:
|251207-F-FB609-1348
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jumping into the holiday spirit! [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Rachel Howell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.