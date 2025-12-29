Jumping into the holiday spirit!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army, Air Force and international paratroopers land after conducting airborne operations during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2025. Hosted annually by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), the operation lets service members conduct jump operations, while supporting children in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)