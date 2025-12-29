(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jumping into the holiday spirit! [Image 7 of 11]

    Jumping into the holiday spirit!

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Army, Air Force and international paratroopers land after conducting airborne operations during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2025. Hosted annually by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), the operation lets service members conduct jump operations, while supporting children in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 08:26
    Photo ID: 9468920
    VIRIN: 251208-F-FB609-1345
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.52 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jumping into the holiday spirit! [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Rachel Howell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing
    XAB

