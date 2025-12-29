Jumping into the holiday spirit!

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Peters, 18th Combat Weather Squadron field skills trainer, looks on as his parachute gets adjusted during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 7, 2025. Peters reenlisted during a ceremony aboard a C-130 aircraft prior to jumping that day, turning the airborne operation into a personal milestone in his Air Force career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)
