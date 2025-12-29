Jumping into the holiday spirit!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Combat Weather Squadron review wind readings from a 4500 NV Pocket Weather Tracker during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2025. The data helps pilots adjust flight and drop parameters to ensure safe and accurate airborne operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)