U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Peters, 18th Weather Squadron field skills trainer, a U.S. Army paratrooper and an Italian paratrooper walk back after completing airborne operations during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2025. Hosted annually by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), the operation lets service members conduct jump operations, while supporting children in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 08:26
|Photo ID:
|9468921
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-FB609-1199
|Resolution:
|6937x4625
|Size:
|13.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jumping into the holiday spirit! [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Rachel Howell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.