U.S. Army, Air Force and international paratroopers stage outside a C-130, as part of pre-jump procedures during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2025. The lineup allows leaders to check equipment and ensure paratroopers are ready for airborne operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 08:26
|Photo ID:
|9468922
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-FB609-1371
|Resolution:
|5626x3743
|Size:
|10.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jumping into the holiday spirit! [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Rachel Howell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.