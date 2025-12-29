Jumping into the holiday spirit!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army, Air Force and international paratroopers stage outside a C-130, as part of pre-jump procedures during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2025. The lineup allows leaders to check equipment and ensure paratroopers are ready for airborne operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)