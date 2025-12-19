A firefighter’s charred helmet illustrates the intense heat experienced during a flashover fire training exercise, Dec. 11, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. This critical training evolution allows firefighters to recognize the warning signs of rapidly changing fire behavior, a vital survival skill for real-world operations across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 16:11
|Photo ID:
|9459528
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-QT818-2021
|Resolution:
|4479x3583
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire [Image 9 of 9], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire
