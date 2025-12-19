Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter’s charred helmet illustrates the intense heat experienced during a flashover fire training exercise, Dec. 11, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. This critical training evolution allows firefighters to recognize the warning signs of rapidly changing fire behavior, a vital survival skill for real-world operations across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)