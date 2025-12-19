Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New firefighters observe a controlled fire from the back of a training simulator, Dec. 11, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The exercise was part of an intensive 10-day orientation course designed to help new Airmen understand fire behavior and operate safely in high-risk environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)