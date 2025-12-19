A Tinker Air Force Base firefighter stands ready with a fire hose during a flashover training exercise, Dec. 11, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. This training serves as a critical bridge from initial certification to the real-world operational demands of protecting the massive warehouses and aircraft hangars unique to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)
Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire
