    A Tinker Air Force Base firefighter stands ready with a fire hose during a flashover training exercise, Dec. 11, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. This training serves as a critical bridge from initial certification to the real-world operational demands of protecting the massive warehouses and aircraft hangars unique to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 16:11
    Photo ID: 9459527
    VIRIN: 251211-F-QT818-2019
    Resolution: 4303x3442
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire [Image 9 of 9], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

