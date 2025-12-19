Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Tinker Air Force Base firefighter stands ready with a fire hose during a flashover training exercise, Dec. 11, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. This training serves as a critical bridge from initial certification to the real-world operational demands of protecting the massive warehouses and aircraft hangars unique to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)