Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire

A firefighter with the 137th Air Refueling Wing, wearing a blackout mask to simulate zero-visibility, participates in a search and rescue training exercise inside an old hotel, Dec. 9, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The exercise was part of an intensive 10-day orientation course for new firefighters focusing on advanced search techniques and survival skills for the high-risk environments found on the installation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Courtney Landsberger)