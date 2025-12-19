A firefighter with the 137th Air Refueling Wing, wearing a blackout mask to simulate zero-visibility, participates in a search and rescue training exercise inside an old hotel, Dec. 9, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The exercise was part of an intensive 10-day orientation course for new firefighters focusing on advanced search techniques and survival skills for the high-risk environments found on the installation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Courtney Landsberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 16:11
|Photo ID:
|9459482
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-QT818-3003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire [Image 9 of 9], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS
Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire
