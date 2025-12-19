Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters emerge from thick, black smoke through a doorway during a live-fire exercise, Dec. 11, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. This scenario was designed to simulate the zero-visibility conditions firefighters must be prepared to operate in while searching the installation's massive warehouses and confined spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)