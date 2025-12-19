Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters navigate thick, black smoke during a live-fire training exercise as external temperatures reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit, Dec. 11, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The drill honed the team’s ability to maintain communication and accountability, skills that are paramount when conducting rapid searches in high-stress, zero-visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)