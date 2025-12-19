Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter assigned to the 137th Air Refueling Wing operates a fire hose in preparation for a live-fire training exercise, Dec. 11, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The training is part of an intensive 10-day orientation course that prepares new firefighters for the unique, high-risk operational environment of a military installation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Courtney Landsberger)