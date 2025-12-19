Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters gathered at a dedicated training area on Dec. 11, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., to complete an intensive orientation course focused on fireground survival. This facility is where they bridge the gap between initial certification and the real-world operational demands of protecting the base's massive warehouses and aircraft hangars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)