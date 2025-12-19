A Tinker firefighter observes a flashover fire during a training exercise, Dec. 11, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The flashover evolution is a critical component of a 10-day orientation course, teaching new firefighters the warning signs of rapidly deteriorating fire conditions and enhancing their on-scene survival skills. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Courtney Landsberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 16:11
|Photo ID:
|9459519
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-QT818-2003
|Resolution:
|4663x3730
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire [Image 9 of 9], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire
No keywords found.