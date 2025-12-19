Tinker Firefighters Train for the Fight Inside the Fire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Tinker firefighter observes a flashover fire during a training exercise, Dec. 11, 2025, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. The flashover evolution is a critical component of a 10-day orientation course, teaching new firefighters the warning signs of rapidly deteriorating fire conditions and enhancing their on-scene survival skills. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Courtney Landsberger)