A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

Aaron McGee, grandson of the late Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall, and other family members observe a permanent tribute dedicated to Hall at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 18, 2025. "I think it’s great that the young Airmen who walk through that door to become future leaders get to see and know his dedication of ten years in the Air Force,” said McGee of his grandfather’s legacy. “He made his life out of it, and he sacrificed for it.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)