    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam [Image 7 of 8]

    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing command chief, speaks at the dedication of a permanent tribute honoring Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 18, 2025. “We need to look no further than just a few steps away to highlight a true Air Force warrior,” Gradel said of Hall. “Chief Hall’s courage and sacrifice knew no bounds; he is the epitome of what warrior ethos is.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 16:51
    Photo ID: 9458005
    VIRIN: 251218-F-QT818-2004
    Resolution: 3806x3045
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Hero's Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam [Image 8 of 8], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS

    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

