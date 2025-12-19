A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing command chief, speaks at the dedication of a permanent tribute honoring Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 18, 2025. “We need to look no further than just a few steps away to highlight a true Air Force warrior,” Gradel said of Hall. “Chief Hall’s courage and sacrifice knew no bounds; he is the epitome of what warrior ethos is.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)