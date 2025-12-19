A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A flight suit and vest are displayed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 9, 2025, ahead of a dedication ceremony honoring Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall. Hall was a pararescueman with the 38th Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron when his helicopter was shot down during a mission in 1967. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)