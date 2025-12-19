(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    A flight suit and vest are displayed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 9, 2025, ahead of a dedication ceremony honoring Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall. Hall was a pararescueman with the 38th Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron when his helicopter was shot down during a mission in 1967. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 16:51
    Photo ID: 9458001
    VIRIN: 251209-F-QT818-1004
    Resolution: 3174x3968
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam [Image 8 of 8], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery