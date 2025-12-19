A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A red POW/MIA bracelet bearing the name of Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall is seen as part of a permanent display at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 9, 2025. The bracelet symbolizes the long period Hall was listed as Missing in Action before his remains were recovered in 2017, 50 years after his helicopter was shot down over North Vietnam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)