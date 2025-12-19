A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

A flight suit, military decorations, and personal photographs belonging to Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall are arranged in a permanent display at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 9, 2025. The dedication honors Hall, a Vietnam War pararescueman who was killed in action in 1967 and whose remains were identified and returned home in 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 16:51
|Photo ID:
|9458002
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-QT818-1009
|Resolution:
|4555x3644
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
