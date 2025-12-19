Photo By Courtney Landsberger | A red POW/MIA bracelet bearing the name of Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall is seen...... read more read more Photo By Courtney Landsberger | A red POW/MIA bracelet bearing the name of Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall is seen as part of a permanent display at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 9, 2025. The bracelet symbolizes the long period Hall was listed as Missing in Action before his remains were recovered in 2017, 50 years after his helicopter was shot down over North Vietnam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger) see less | View Image Page

A Hero's Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

More than fifty years after his helicopter was shot down over Vietnam, a hero’s legacy is being cemented at Tinker Air Force Base.



A formal dedication held Dec. 18 honored Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall, an Oklahoma Airman whose story of bravery and sacrifice continues to inspire.



The ceremony, held in the Enlisted Heritage Hall at Tinker’s Airman Leadership School, unveiled a permanent tribute featuring a flight suit and vest, a shadow box heavy with medals and personal memorabilia telling the story of Hall’s service. For family in attendance, it marked a moment of profound significance.

“I think it’s great that the young Airmen who walk through that door to become future leaders get to see and know his dedication of ten years in the Air Force,” said Aaron McGee, reflecting on his grandfather’s legacy. “He made his life out of it, and he sacrificed for it.”



Hall’s story is one of unimaginable courage. The Stroud native enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1957. On February 6, 1967, the 29-year-old was part of a rescue mission over the dense jungle of Quang Binh Province when his HH-3E Jolly Green Giant helicopter was struck by enemy fire.



For years, Hall was listed as missing in action. Then, in 2017, a crash site excavation led to the identification of his remains. In 2018, on what would have been his 81st birthday, Hall was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Hall was awarded two Silver Star Medals for his gallantry, a Purple Heart and five Air Medals. His service earned a Presidential Unit Citation, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with palm, among others. He was also recognized for his role in more than 100 search and rescue missions with the Sikorsky Rescue Pin and the Jolly Green 100 Mission Patch.



Long before his remains were found, his home state and the Air Force ensured his name would not be forgotten. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame in 2016, and Tinker’s own ALS facility proudly bears his name. In 2025, the base solidified his legacy by creating the Chief Hall Award, presented at the 72nd Air Base Wing’s Annual Awards Ceremony to exemplary Airmen.



Tinker senior leaders emphasized that honoring figures like Hall is essential for connecting today's Airmen to their heritage of valor.



“Our Department of War is laser focused on advancing warrior ethos into all branches of the military. We need to look no further than just a few steps away to highlight a true Air Force warrior,” said Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gradel, 72nd ABW command chief, who said Hall’s story and artifacts will motivate people beyond Tinker’s gates and inspire a new generation of warfighters for decades to come.



He added, “Chief Hall’s courage and sacrifice knew no bounds; he is the epitome of what warrior ethos is and flew numerous missions before that fateful day in February that allowed many others to return home and celebrate their own decades of tomorrows.”



For those in attendance, Hall’s dedication ceremony was more than a formal event. It marked a powerful reminder of the enduring spirit of a true American hero and a promise that even after half a century, the sacrifices made for freedom will never be forgotten.