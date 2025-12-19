A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Undated photos show personal snapshots into the life of Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall, a Stroud, Okla., native, who was killed in the Vietnam War in 1967. A dedication ceremony was held in his honor at Tinker Air Force Base Dec. 18, 2025, honoring his legacy of valor and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)