(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Undated photos show personal snapshots into the life of Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall, a Stroud, Okla., native, who was killed in the Vietnam War in 1967. A dedication ceremony was held in his honor at Tinker Air Force Base Dec. 18, 2025, honoring his legacy of valor and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 16:51
    Photo ID: 9458003
    VIRIN: 251209-F-QT818-1010
    Resolution: 5747x3592
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam [Image 8 of 8], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery