A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

Medals awarded to Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall, including two Silver Stars for gallantry and a Purple Heart, are presented in a shadow box as part of a dedication ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 9, 2025. Hall earned numerous commendations for his heroism as a pararescueman during the Vietnam War before he was killed in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)
