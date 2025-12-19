A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medals awarded to Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall, including two Silver Stars for gallantry and a Purple Heart, are presented in a shadow box as part of a dedication ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 9, 2025. Hall earned numerous commendations for his heroism as a pararescueman during the Vietnam War before he was killed in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)