A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

Two leaders from the Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall Airman Leadership School unveil a permanent tribute to their school’s namesake at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 18, 2025. The tribute was created to commemorate Hall's service and legacy and was unveiled during a formal dedication ceremony attended by 72 ABW senior leaders and members of Hall's family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)