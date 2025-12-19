(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Two leaders from the Chief Master Sgt. Donald Joe Hall Airman Leadership School unveil a permanent tribute to their school’s namesake at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 18, 2025. The tribute was created to commemorate Hall's service and legacy and was unveiled during a formal dedication ceremony attended by 72 ABW senior leaders and members of Hall's family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 16:51
    Photo ID: 9458004
    VIRIN: 251218-F-QT818-2003
    Resolution: 3247x2598
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam [Image 8 of 8], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam
    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Hero’s Tribute: Tinker AFB Honors a Legacy Forged in Vietnam

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery