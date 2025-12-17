(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE [Image 10 of 10]

    At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    A participant in a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise receives moulage makeup at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2025. The FPMARE utilized a realistic active shooter scenario to assess the knowledge and capabilities of Dover AFB's emergency response teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 11:18
    Photo ID: 9451230
    VIRIN: 251215-F-HB412-1033
    Resolution: 4893x3256
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

