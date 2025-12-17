At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant in a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise receives moulage makeup at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2025. The FPMARE utilized a realistic active shooter scenario to assess the knowledge and capabilities of Dover AFB's emergency response teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)