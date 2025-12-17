At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Norris, 436th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, clears a stairwell during a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2025. The FPMARE was designed to test the skill and efficiency of Airmen, ensuring they remain lethal and ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)