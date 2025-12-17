At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 436th Security Forces Squadron member waits in a lobby during a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Dec. 15, 2025. The 436th SFS is an emergency response team dedicated to the swift arrival and execution of plans in the event of a real-world active shooter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)