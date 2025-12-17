At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Jordan, Explosive Ordnance Disposal operations noncommissioned officer in charge, plays the role of an active shooter during a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Dec. 15, 2025. To evaluate effective response procedures, the FPMARE allowed emergency personnel to respond and execute a mission plan to neutralize a simulated active shooter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)