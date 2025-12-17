(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE [Image 7 of 10]

    At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Jordan, Explosive Ordnance Disposal operations noncommissioned officer in charge, plays the role of an active shooter during a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Dec. 15, 2025. To evaluate effective response procedures, the FPMARE allowed emergency personnel to respond and execute a mission plan to neutralize a simulated active shooter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 11:18
    Photo ID: 9451226
    VIRIN: 251215-F-HB412-1052
    Resolution: 5487x3651
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

