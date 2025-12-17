U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Jordan, Explosive Ordnance Disposal operations noncommissioned officer in charge, plays the role of an active shooter during a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Dec. 15, 2025. To evaluate effective response procedures, the FPMARE allowed emergency personnel to respond and execute a mission plan to neutralize a simulated active shooter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9451226
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-HB412-1052
|Resolution:
|5487x3651
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.