At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE

Police Officers Joshua Brown, left, 436th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and Chantal Brown, 436th SFS response force leader, clear the lobby during a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2025. During the FPMARE, 436th SFS members practiced close-quarter combat and room-clearing techniques to clear a building during an active shooter scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)