At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE

Members of the 436th Security Forces Squadron Rescue Task Force perform first response procedures on a player during a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2025. In the event of a real-world active shooter, the FPMARE prepares and equips the response teams to activate and respond within minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)