At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE

Players in a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise call for help at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2025. To create a realistic training environment, Team Dover members played as injured individuals to allow first responders to practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)