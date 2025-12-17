Players in a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise call for help at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2025. To create a realistic training environment, Team Dover members played as injured individuals to allow first responders to practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9451228
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-HB412-1065
|Resolution:
|5699x3792
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.