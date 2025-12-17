At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 436th Security Forces Squadron Rescue Task Force perform first response procedures on a player during a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2025. During the FPMARE, teams were evaluated on performance and accuracy, ensuring that if a real-world incident occurred, the teams would be well-prepared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)