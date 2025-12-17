At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A moulaged dummy lies on the ground among 5.56 casings after a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2025. Dummies were placed as simulated bodies within the FPMARE, allowing the Office of Special Investigation members to practice their investigative procedures after the simulated active shooter was neutralized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)