A moulaged dummy lies on the ground among 5.56 casings after a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2025. Dummies were placed as simulated bodies within the FPMARE, allowing the Office of Special Investigation members to practice their investigative procedures after the simulated active shooter was neutralized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9451217
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-HB412-1223
|Resolution:
|6010x3999
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.