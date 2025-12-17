At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A player lies on the ground during a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2025. Airmen were placed as simulated injured bodies within the FPMARE, allowing the emergency response teams to practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care in a stressful environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)