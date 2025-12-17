A player lies on the ground during a Force Protection and Major Accident Response Exercise at the Bedrock Innovation Lab on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 15, 2025. Airmen were placed as simulated injured bodies within the FPMARE, allowing the emergency response teams to practice Tactical Combat Casualty Care in a stressful environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9451222
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-HB412-1096
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
This work, At a moment’s notice: Team Dover prepares with FPMARE [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.