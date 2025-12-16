Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Wise, H-3 flight engineer, waits for pre-flight checks to be completed at Osan Air Base, South Korea. Over his twenty-year career, he logged more than 6,000 rotary-wing hours on the HH-3E, MH-60G, MH-53J, V-22 and UH-1N. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)