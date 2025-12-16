(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots [Image 7 of 11]

    Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

    ITALY

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force flight engineer Master Sgt. Christopher Wise views an HH60-W Jolly Green II helicopter during his tour of the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025. This was Wise’s first time back at a rescue squadron since his retirement from the 1st Helicopter Squadron in 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 04:57
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    56th RQS, rescue, CSAR, Aviano, legacy

