Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

Retired U.S. Air Force flight engineer Master Sgt. Christopher Wise views the flight controls on an HH60-W Jolly Green II helicopter during his tour of the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025. Wise’s flight crews were credited with more than 75 lives saved in support of search and rescue and combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)