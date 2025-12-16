(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

    Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

    ITALY

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force flight engineer, Master Sgt. Christopher Wise, displays his helicopter flight engineers coin while touring the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025. The coin was initially designed circa 1987 at the 38th Air Rescue Squadron out of Osan AB, South Korea, and was presented to Airmen upon completion of flight engineer qualification at Kirtland AFB. Wise was one of the first five Airmen to receive this honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    This work, Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

