Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force flight engineer, Master Sgt. Christopher Wise, displays his helicopter flight engineers coin while touring the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025. The coin was initially designed circa 1987 at the 38th Air Rescue Squadron out of Osan AB, South Korea, and was presented to Airmen upon completion of flight engineer qualification at Kirtland AFB. Wise was one of the first five Airmen to receive this honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)