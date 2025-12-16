U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julian Mashkovich, 56th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator instructor, gives a tour of the HH60-W Jolly Green II helicopter to retired flight engineer, Master Sgt. Christopher Wise, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025. Mashkovich explained the upgrades of the tail section to include the rotor assembly and tail stabilator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots
