    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots [Image 9 of 11]

    Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

    ITALY

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Air Corps Capt. Warren Lins, U.S. Army Air Corps B-17 aircraft commander, poses for a photo, 1942. Lins received a Distinguished Unit Citation for his extraordinary heroism during World War II, bombing marshalling yards at Hamm, Germany, on Mar. 4, 1943, despite adverse weather and heavy enemy opposition. He was shot down during a separate bombing run over norther Germany and spent a year as a prisoner of war in Stalag Luft 1 until his eventual liberation. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 04:57
    Photo ID: 9447614
    VIRIN: 250420-F-MC941-4868
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

    56th RQS, rescue, CSAR, Aviano, legacy

