U.S. Army Air Corps Capt. Warren Lins, U.S. Army Air Corps B-17 aircraft commander, poses for a photo, 1942. Lins received a Distinguished Unit Citation for his extraordinary heroism during World War II, bombing marshalling yards at Hamm, Germany, on Mar. 4, 1943, despite adverse weather and heavy enemy opposition. He was shot down during a separate bombing run over norther Germany and spent a year as a prisoner of war in Stalag Luft 1 until his eventual liberation. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9447614
|VIRIN:
|250420-F-MC941-4868
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots
No keywords found.