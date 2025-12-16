Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Air Corps Capt. Warren Lins, U.S. Army Air Corps B-17 aircraft commander, poses for a photo, 1942. Lins received a Distinguished Unit Citation for his extraordinary heroism during World War II, bombing marshalling yards at Hamm, Germany, on Mar. 4, 1943, despite adverse weather and heavy enemy opposition. He was shot down during a separate bombing run over norther Germany and spent a year as a prisoner of war in Stalag Luft 1 until his eventual liberation. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)