Retired U.S. Air Force flight engineer Master Sgt. Christopher Wise sits in the right window scanner position of an HH60-W Jolly Green II helicopter during a tour of the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025. This position is where flight engineers like Wise traditionally sit to accomplish run ups, scanning and gunnery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9447607
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-MC941-1028
|Resolution:
|3313x5074
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots
No keywords found.