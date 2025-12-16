Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force flight engineer Master Sgt. Christopher Wise sits in the right window scanner position of an HH60-W Jolly Green II helicopter during a tour of the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025. This position is where flight engineers like Wise traditionally sit to accomplish run ups, scanning and gunnery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)