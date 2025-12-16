Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julian Mashkovich, 56th Rescue Squadron special mission...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julian Mashkovich, 56th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator instructor, and retired flight engineer Master Sgt. Christopher Wise discuss the new whiskey model engine modifications on the HH60-W Jolly Green II helicopter during a tour of the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025. Wise now works as a program manager for the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency, evaluating technologies that support personnel recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers) see less | View Image Page

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy - Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Christopher Wise is known by those close to him as a private, dependable, no-nonsense professional. Yet, as he stepped into the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, - his first time back at a rescue squadron in three decades – that silent composure gave way.



Having served 20 years as a flight engineer, Wise was deeply moved as he walked the halls of the 56th RQS, surrounded by reminders of strong comradery, lives saved and memorials of friends lost.



“I am somewhat of a quiet professional and don't speak much about my missions,” said Wise. “I lost over 28 squadron mates spanning 20 years of flying. They sacrificed all doing what they loved - so that others may live.”



Being back in a rescue environment reminded Wise not only of his own military career, but of the years of service that came before him. His grandfather, U.S. Army Air Corps Capt. Warren E. Lins, was a B-17 aircraft commander who was shot down during a bombing mission over northern Germany in World War II. He was captured and remained a prisoner of war in Stalag Luft 1 for one year before being repatriated.



It was Lins’ story of resolve, sacrifice and eventual liberation that inspired Wise to begin his rescue career.



“I liked the idea of personnel recovery,” Wise explained. “I thought it was a very noble mission and would give me the opportunity to help people like my grandfather.”



In 1985, Wise was among the first five Airman Basics selected to go straight from high school to flight engineer school; a new path that marked the early evolution of the specialty. Over his twenty-year career, he logged more than 6,000 rotary-wing hours on the HH-3E, MH-60G, MH-53J, V-22 and UH-1N. His crews were credited with saving more than 75 lives in both search and rescue and combat SAR missions.



“The most rewarding part of my job was launching out with a crew and saving lives,’” said Wise. “It was extremely important that we could all trust and rely on each other. We always say that the aircraft doesn’t crash in compartments. We succeed as a team, we fail as a team.”



When recounting pivotal moments throughout his career, Wise explained the attack on 9/11 stood out the most. While assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, he took part in the squadron’s first operational mission in 50 years, transporting essential government officials out of harm’s way in the days that followed. It was a defining moment not only for him, but for the entire U.S. Air Force.



“We don’t run into many people who lived history the way Chris has,” explained U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor Krutsch, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron superintendent. “Hearing stories from legends like him remind us all why we do what we do and motivates us to continue the mission.”



Wise retired in 2005 and now works as a program manager for the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency evaluating technologies that support personnel recovery operations. Walking through the 56th RQS, he saw how his post-retirement work continues the same purpose. The equipment he helps assess now supports the Airmen carrying on the mission he once lived.



“It was great to experience the rescue comradery on both the operational and maintenance sides during my visit. It’s a true team effort,” said Wise. “Watching these Airmen operate with confidence and cohesion really shows me that the legacy of rescue remains in capable hands.”