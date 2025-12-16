(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots [Image 6 of 11]

    Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

    ITALY

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force flight engineer Master Sgt. Christopher Wise views an HH60-W Jolly Green II helicopter during his tour of the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025. FE's perform a wide range of tasks that are crucial to the safety and success of the helicopter missions to include utilizing the forest penetrator hoist to pick survivors up from the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 04:57
    This work, Returning With Honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

