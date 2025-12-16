Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force flight engineer Master Sgt. Christopher Wise views an HH60-W Jolly Green II helicopter during his tour of the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025. FE's perform a wide range of tasks that are crucial to the safety and success of the helicopter missions to include utilizing the forest penetrator hoist to pick survivors up from the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)