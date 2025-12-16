Returning with honor: MSgt Wise revisits his rescue roots

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julian Mashkovich, 56th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator instructor, and retired flight engineer Master Sgt. Christopher Wise discuss the new whiskey model engine modifications on the HH60-W Jolly Green II helicopter during a tour of the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 12, 2025. Wise now works as a program manager for the Joint Personnel Recovery Agency, evaluating technologies that support personnel recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)