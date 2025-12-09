U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Myles Krischel, a student in the 11th Air Force Arctic Resiliency Training course, feeds kindling to his fire at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 2, 2025. Making fire with only basic tools is a difficult but essential skill for survival in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 19:22
|Photo ID:
|9440447
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-XB484-1451
|Resolution:
|4977x3311
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Theodore Gowdy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold
