Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold

Students in the 11th Air Force Arctic Resiliency Training course pull sleds towards their campsite at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 2, 2025. The training promotes readiness and resiliency by teaching Airmen survival skills essential for operating in arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)