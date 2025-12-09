Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold [Image 9 of 11]

    Comfortably numb: Arctic Resiliency Training prepares Airmen for the cold

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Students in the 11th Air Force Arctic Resiliency Training course practice their fire-making skills at Camp Madbull on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 2, 2025. The techniques taught during the ART course help promote readiness and resiliency among Airmen stationed in the arctic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)

    JBER
    Arctic Warrior
    INDOPACOM
    ART
    PACAF
    Arctic Resiliency Training

